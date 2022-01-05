Atheios (ATH) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $20,286.87 and approximately $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,964,047 coins and its circulating supply is 46,397,872 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

