Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Markel were worth $54,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,254.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

