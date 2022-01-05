Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Markel were worth $54,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $160,447,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Markel stock opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,254.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.43.
Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.
In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
