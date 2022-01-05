Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Decreases By 73.7%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.