Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Decreases By 73.7%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.
About China Feihe
