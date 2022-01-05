CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.5 days.

CHHHF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

