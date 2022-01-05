Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 190.0% in December

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLPBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

CLPBY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 149,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

