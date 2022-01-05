Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 221,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

