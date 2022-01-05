$233.80 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $233.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the lowest is $225.69 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $895.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $997.54 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

VCTR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 10,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.