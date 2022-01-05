Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $59.62

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BECN traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

