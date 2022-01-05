Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

MOMO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Momo has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

