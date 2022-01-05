Energi Reaches Market Cap of $60.77 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002846 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $60.77 million and $192,862.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00222549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00034535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.00493201 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00091123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,700,200 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.