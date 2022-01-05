FairGame Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001615 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00055295 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.36 or 0.00527730 BTC.

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

