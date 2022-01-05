Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $490,957.08

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $490,957.08 and $1,368.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

