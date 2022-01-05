Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.93.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

EQGPF stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

