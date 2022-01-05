Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) PT at $40.75

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

