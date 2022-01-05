Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $458.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.30 million and the lowest is $458.16 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $447.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 34.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 31.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $320.19 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.92.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

