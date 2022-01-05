BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 249,828 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,828 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

NYSE:UDR opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

