BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases 6,194 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

