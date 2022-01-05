USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 1,440 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.05 million, a P/E ratio of 131.39 and a beta of 0.69.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

