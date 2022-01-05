5,273 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.