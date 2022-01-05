USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $144,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.