ByteNext Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $4,119.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.