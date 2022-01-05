USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.