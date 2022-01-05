USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $340,000 Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 608,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

