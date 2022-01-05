Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $318.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $185.71 and a one year high of $319.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.