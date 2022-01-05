Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $252.65

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $252.65 and last traded at $252.65, with a volume of 1415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

