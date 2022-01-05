Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,092.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNXGF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

