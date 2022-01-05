JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €30.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $$25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Traton has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

