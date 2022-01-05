National Bankshares Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $$25.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

