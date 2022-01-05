DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DTP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,592. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,208,000.

