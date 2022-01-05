SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.86

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWYUF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

