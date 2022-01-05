Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.22

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 2426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.