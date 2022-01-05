Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.54

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 13674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

