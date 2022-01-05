iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.84

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.84 and last traded at $116.84, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

