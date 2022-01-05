Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $8.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.57 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

NYSE TMO opened at $618.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

