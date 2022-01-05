3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

