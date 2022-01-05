Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rises By 40.8%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 629,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $18.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.44. 18,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.60 and its 200-day moving average is $647.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

