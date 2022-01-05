ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 292,615 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 386.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,615 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Celestica worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

