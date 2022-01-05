ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 94.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

