ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,683 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

