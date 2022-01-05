ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 93,589 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

