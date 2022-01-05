ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

