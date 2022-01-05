ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

