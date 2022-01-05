ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

