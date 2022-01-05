ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $5.26 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,410,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

