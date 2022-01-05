1,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $210,522,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $4,625,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,758 shares of company stock valued at $23,353,635.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.58.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

