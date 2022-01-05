River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

