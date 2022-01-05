Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $83,358,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,706 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

