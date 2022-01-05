IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in IMAX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

