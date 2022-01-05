River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.76 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

