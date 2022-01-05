$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.